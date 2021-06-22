Kelly helps D-backs end 17-game skid, beat Brewers 5-1

In a world of disappointments that are the Diamondbacks pitching staff, there’s been one dim star among the black. Merill Kelly. Coming off Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery that cut his excellent 2020 season short, Kelly has pitched pretty well. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not been as good as his 5 start season last year, but he’s improved on his 2019 in almost every way. Unfortunately, the results have been less than stellar, coming into today’s game with a 4.73 ERA. But his peripherals are great, and if the D-backs decide to ship him off, there should be no limit to his suitors. Of course, he gets paid virtually nothing for an MLB starter, owed a little more than 2 million, and a club option for 5 million in 2022. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Merrill as we pass the halfway point in the season.