Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with student athletes in compensation case

By Jake Vanderbroek
wbkb11.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided 9-0 with former college athletes in a compensation dispute with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Monday. With the ruling, the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits to student athletes like paid internships. “Overall, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Eli Winter....

www.wbkb11.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#College Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

U.S. Supreme Court Tackles Retroactivity Issue

Last term, in Ramos v. Louisiana, 590 U.S. ___, 140 S. Ct. 1390 (2020), the U.S. Supreme Court held by a 6-3 vote that the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury, as incorporated against the states by way of the 14th Amendment, requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense in a state criminal trial. Ramos overruled Apodaca v. Oregon, 406 U.S. 404 (1972), in which a plurality of the court held that the Sixth Amendment required unanimous jury verdicts in federal trials but not state trials.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader punished for cursing online

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court ruled in favor today of a Pennsylvania high school student who was suspended from her cheerleading program after she made a profane post on Snapchat about being denied a spot on the varsity squad. KUSI legal analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes...
Congress & CourtsHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Court ruling helps lesser-known athletes, too

At first glance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing college student-athletes to profit from their names, images and their likenesses allows high-profile athletes to sign endorsement contracts and make good money from their athletic endeavors. Maybe, but the decision has another benefit for a Marshall University football player. As...
College SportsWashington Post

College athletes may get more rewards because of Supreme Court case. Will this lead to paying players?

A recent Supreme Court decision may mean big changes are coming for college sports. The court decided in a case last week that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the organization that runs college sports, cannot limit the education-related benefits universities and colleges give certain athletes. This means schools can give football and basketball players extra benefits such as scholarships for graduate school or money for computers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WegENT

U.S. Supreme Court Changes the Game

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA. The historic decision paves the way for college athletes to be paid. More specifically, the ruling mandates these student-athletes should be paid only for education-related benefits. Other money-making opportunities for the athletes (think endorsements) will have to be determined by legislation. A...
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
Congress & Courtscatholic.edu

Catholic Law Professor Combines Scholarship and Pro Bono Practice to Win Unanimous Supreme Court Decision in Favor of Religious Liberty

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on Fulton v. Philadelphia in favor of Catholic Social Services (CSS). The case brought before the Court the question of whether the city of Philadelphia could condition the contract renewal with CSS on the grounds of the inclusion of new language in the contract that would bar the organization from discriminating against same-sex couples. Through his work as president of the Becket Fund, Catholic Law Professor Mark Rienzi acted as counsel for CSS.
Posted by
CBS News

Supreme Court sides with Arizona on voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court ended its term with a major decision on voting rights. In a 6-3 decision, the high court ruled two voting laws in Arizona were not discriminatory and did not violate the landmark Voting Rights Act. Jan Crawford reports.
Arizona Statejocoreport.com

Supreme Court’s Arizona Voting Law Ruling Could Have N.C. Implications

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Arizona’s bans against ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct Election Day voting. The 6-3 ruling from the nation’s highest court could have an impact on N.C. election rules moving forward. State lawmakers are considering potential election law changes in the wake of the 2020 election, which...
College Sportsdepauliaonline.com

DePaul athletes enthralled by NCAA name, image and likeness ruling

Disclaimer: the author is a member of the DePaul Track and Field team. The NCAA suspended its rules preventing college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and DePaul athletics and its student-athletes are thrilled about the changes. What sparked the rule to change?. On June 21, the...
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
Colorado Statechatsports.com

Colorado Buffaloes beginning to sign NIL deals

In case you have been living under a rock, or have an emotionally healthy relationship with college sports that takes a break during the summer (you monster), there was a massive shift in the rights of student athletes this past week. After their hand was forced by the Supreme Court...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

This Week In Conversation: Name, Image, Likeness and College Athletes

The most recognizable “face” of a college or university can often be a popular  athlete. Yet, until recently, the athletes haven’t been able to earn money from being unofficial ambassadors. But college athletes now get to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, marketing opportunities or just being able to tutor for extra cash. Last month, the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy