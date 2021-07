As generations go on, young people act older and older — a phenomenon known as ‘Kids Getting Older Younger.’ Today, influencers dictate this ongoing process. College students never thought they would begin a sentence with “back in my day,” but many now relate to this sentiment. They watch as young teenagers today wear crop tops and short skirts at the age they used to wear T-shirts and bootcut jeans. This phenomenon is called Kids Getting Older Younger, commonly abbreviated to KGOY. KGOY first gained traction in the early 2000s but takes a new meaning today due to social media. Creators and celebrities on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, aptly called influencers, inspire kids today to act and dress older (and cooler) than their predecessors did at their age.