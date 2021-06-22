Cancel
Save $200 and improve your posture with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair deal this Prime Day

By Rebecca Spear
imore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI switched to an Anda Seat gaming chair last year shortly after reviewing one for the first time. Since then I haven't been able to go back and I've been constantly impressed with every new gaming chair Anda Seat comes out with. Like I said during my Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review this chair is great for your back and can hold a lot of weight, which makes it the perfect chair for most people. Right now it's $200 off as long as you remember to tick the $100 coupon before heading to check out. Snag one while you can.

