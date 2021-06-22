Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

They’re back! Tourists return to downtown Seattle, masks and all

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjRqT_0abZT1mk00

SEATTLE — At bustling Pike Place, it’s not just locals packing the market.

“My parents just flew in from Las Vegas. We came in from San Diego,” said Michael Dew, who is seeing family for the first time after a private pandemic wedding last year.

He said he’s still getting used to crowds.

“A lot of people as we came in. I was surprised but not surprised. In California, we just opened up last week, so everybody’s out and about,” said Dew.

All those people are good business.

“Comparing this to two, three months ago, it’s New Year’s Eve. It’s really, really good,” said Patrick McAleese, owner of Kell’s Irish Pub in Post Alley.

McAleese has been welcoming more and more “out-of-towners.”

“A lot of people from Arizona, California, Florida. I was kind of surprised how far,” said McAleese.

But with different rules everywhere, are they complying with Washington’s restrictions?

“I’ve noticed people have, are pretty respectful. They come in with their masks on; they ask what’s the policy. And that’s quite nice,” said McAleese.

Those policies may even be a plus point for some people — like Marisol Ruiz.

“So we were able to finally get vaccinated and come on over and visit,” said Ruiz.

She and her family are visiting from Phoenix, Arizona, which has already reopened.

“Let’s be honest. Like, we know Seattle had really good restrictions and wearing masks, 6 feet apart. And everyone was really vocal about that and getting the vaccine. So we knew it was going to be a really safe place to come and visit,” said Ruiz.

Safe enough for her boyfriend — now fiancé — to pop the question at Gasworks Park.

Places like the Aquarium are seeing a surge in visitors too — at more than 2,000 people per day last week. And there’s 24% more foot traffic than expected for the year so far.

Aquarium staff said more than half of visitors are from out of state.

Fabian Martinez and his family have spent three days touring Washington’s coast — their first vacation since 2019.

“We’re from El Paso, Texas,” said Martinez. “Yeah! Having a blast.”

He said the rules in Washington are an adjustment.

“I’m confident to pull my mask down, but I guess we’re doing it for the safety of others too,” said Martinez.

But he’ll do anything for the cool ocean air.

“Even though it’s warm here now today, we left back home in El Paso — it was 105 degrees. So this is nothing,” said Martinez.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
43K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Seattle#San Diego#Irish Pub#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Virus outbreak straining Fiji's medical system

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Fiji’s medical system is showing signs of strain as a coronavirus outbreak grows. The Pacific island nation reported a record 791 new daily cases and three deaths. The Ministry of Health says that due to the increase in cases, it will no longer test people for...
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County purchases another hotel to help homeless

SEATTLE — King County announced on Thursday that it has completed the purchase of another hotel to house the homeless. Executive Dow Constantine made the announcement from the former Holiday Inn and Suites on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle. Officials also announced it was a $17.5 million purchase. “We’re glad...
Bellevue, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue Police Chief leaving for new job in Akron

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett announced Thursday that he has accepted the police chief position with the city of Akron, Ohio. Mylett, who has been Bellevue’s chief for the past six years, will begin his new role in Akron on Aug. 9. “It has truly been a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beth’s Café reopens Thursday after pandemic closure

SEATTLE — After being closed due to the pandemic, the breakfast joint known for its 12-egg omelette is reopening this week. Beth’s Café will be back open on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, the restaurant closed for “safety and practical considerations” while other restaurants were at 25-50% capacity. “This...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Delta variant: 5 things to know about the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US

A variant of the COVID-19 virus has become the dominant version of the infection in the United States and is outpacing the original virus in much of the world. The Delta variant — so named by the World Health Organization which has chosen to name coronavirus variants after Greek letters — has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.
Surfside, FLPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 60

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 60, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday. “It’s officially two weeks since this unthinkable and unprecedented tragedy shook our community and the world,” the mayor said...

Comments / 2

Community Policy