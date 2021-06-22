Dare I say, where is everyone?

I may very well be eating these words in a couple of weeks, but for now, I will dare to say that it has seemed to be a fairly calm June here in the Adirondacks. Over the past two weekends, there have been parking spaces open at the Cascade trailhead, Giant and even a spot or two at Roaring Brook. On a High Peaks hike last week, our group didn’t encounter another soul on the trail, though we saw someone from a distance at one point. Granted, that particular hike is off the beaten path, but last year when I hiked the same mountain, there were dozens of people. Even this past Sunday, on a gorgeous Fathers’ Day, we had an Adirondack lake almost entirely to ourselves.