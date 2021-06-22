Shirley Fontaine WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. — Shirley Eunice Hart Fontaine, 95, of Cross Road, Westminster West, Vermont, recently residing at American House, Keene, New Hampshire, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, of medical complications at her residence in Keene. Shirley was born on Aug. 20, 1925, in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the daughter of Arthur and Eunice Hart. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1943 as salutatorian of her class. She was a telephone operator until she became a full-time mother and homemaker, raising her seven children. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Charles Church. She married her high-school sweetheart, Gordon “Bub” Fontaine, on July 8, 1946, at St. Charles Church. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2014. Surviving are her children, James Fontaine and wife Jan, of Hyde Park, Vermont, Pat Wheeler and husband Peter, of Little River, South Carolina, son-in-law David Hallock, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, son-in-law Bryan Wood, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Elaine DeBell, of North Walpole, New Hampshire, Regina Rockefeller and husband Andy, of Keene, New Hampshire, and Jean Fontaine and partner Gary Cobb, of Westminster, Vermont. Her grandchildren include Seth Fontaine, Emily Richards, Kim McCaffrey, Paul Wheeler, Nicole Adams, Amy Tuttle, Adam Hallock, Bridget Goodell, Becky Wood, Amy Wheeler, Bethany Ferguson, Alison Kemp, Matthew Emerson, Hayley Emerson, Jack Rockefeller; and 25 great-grandchildren. Her husband, daughter Kathleen Hallock, daughter Deborah Wood, grandson Christopher Hallock. brother Francis Hart and sister Patricia Baldasaro predeceased her. She is survived by several nieces, nephews; and her close friend, Claire White. Shirley raised her children in Bellows Falls and later spent summers at “The Land” in Westminster West. “The Land” started out with a lean-to and over the years, they built a house, large barn and several outbuildings culminating with an in-ground pool. After Bub’s retirement, Westminster West became their permanent residence where so many wonderful memories were shared over the years by family and friends. Shirley loved Bub more than life celebrating over 67 years of marriage. She was Bub’s right-hand man, always by his side with a project. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, including hiking, canoeing, golfing, snowshoeing, skating, sledding, hunting (proud to be a dead eye shot) and fishing, almost always accompanied by Bub. She loved to read, knit, go out for breakfast and spend time with her best friends, Myra and Topsy. Shirley was a kind, sweet woman with a twinkle in her eye. She was a friend to all. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed. The family wishes to thank all the staff at American House Keene for their care and support. There will be calling hours on Monday, June 21, from 6–8 p.m. at Fenton Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vermont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Charles Church with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.