Fairmont, WV

Pierpont aims to attract more high school students

By David Kirk
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AbS7_0abZSpHq00

FAIRMONT — Sometimes, students need a head start before jumping into higher education.

A $20,000 donation presented Monday by the Clark Opportunity Foundation, of Fairmont, will help Pierpont Community & Technical College do just that.

The donation will go toward getting high school students prepared for college life and also will offer scholarships for students heading for Pierpont.

"This sum originated from the need to encourage additional students to acquire some type of postsecondary education or training," said Howard Clark, president of the Clark Opportunity Foundation.

The $20,000 being sent to Pierpont is a small portion of a sum of $4 million being committed by the Clark Opportunity Foundation to the P-20 program, which helps make the transition to higher education or technical education seamless.

The money sent to Pierpont will be used as tuition assistance for students in high school who take dual-enrollment courses and a course called "College 101," which is to help students understand how to navigate the college experience.

"West Virginia doesn't have a [large] college going population, so many of them think they have to go four years or not at all," said Lyla Grandstaff, Pierpont's vice president of student services. "So what Mr. Clark has done is he's opened that door for kids who didn't think they could go to college."

The goal of these sorts of dual-enrollment and college-prep courses is to make sure students are comfortable coming to postsecondary education.

"I really feel this is something that will instill a more progressive idea with the students," Clark said. "I feel many more students will be taking college courses."

This was Pierpont's first time receiving a donation from the Clark Opportunity Foundation, but Pierpont President Anthony Hancock said the donation is a sign of good things to come.

"[This donation] helps strengthen us in a multitude of ways, this is what I call a valued partnership and it's reciprocal at the end of the day," Hancock said. "It shows that we care and it shows that Pierpont and Mr. and Mrs. Clark are connected to the community."

Now with these new programs in mind, Pierpont is looking ahead to recruitment for and during the fall semester, and to focus on what a full-open campus looks like post-COVID.

"We're making sure that it's not about that Pierpont is here, it's what we offer at Pierpont," Hancock said. "These types of dollars and these types of activities will help support those [outreach] efforts."

