The Borrowers
We all know those people, the Borrowers. The people who borrow something but then forget to give it back. Those pesky people who keep forgetting to return someone else's belongings but then have somehow incorporated the stuff into their permanent collection. When a favorite sweater goes missing, I can blame it on the mysterious borrower. I never think it is a deliberate act, just a bothersome one. I don't mind loaning out my things. It's nice to be able to help or that anyone thinks I own something useful.