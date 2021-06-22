Volunteers spruce up city on United Way's Day of Action

FAIRMONT — COVID-19 put a damper on many programs of the Tygart Valley United Way last summer, but this year, the nonprofit's volunteers are back with their Day of Action.

Groups from all branches of nonprofits and organizations joined together at Palatine Park Monday to disperse into the community and volunteer to help places that need it.

The Day of Action is an international event, with United Way agencies across the country participating to do good in their communities. In the five counties the Tygart Valley United Way covers, 200 volunteers came out to work for the day. In Fairmont, there were over 100 volunteers hitting the streets.

"It's a really great way to bring the community together and get good work done in the communities," said Emily Swain, director of community outreach at United Way.

The volunteers for the Fairmont area met at the stage at Palatine Park to register and grab a slice a pizza before being assigned to their work destination.

In the five counties, there were 28 projects completed. For the Fairmont area, groups put up new signs at Windmill Park, cleaned up the outside of Scott Place, cleared the trails at On Eagles' Wings, helped paint and clean the Child Advocacy Center and helped clean areas at the Disability Action Center that were damaged in the flooding that occurred last week.

Julie Sole, the executive director for the DAC, said she is grateful for all those who came to help clean up their building, especially since there is rain in this week's forecast as well.

"It's very timely that these folks can be here for the Day of Action," Sole said. "We know that everything won't get done today, but having this group here will certainly put a dent in some of the things we need to do."

Volunteers, including members of Sole's family, were in the DAC tearing our damaged drywall, vacuuming damp carpets, and cleaning debris away from the nearby storm drain.

"We can't do it alone, and we appreciate all the help," Sole said.

At Windmill Park, new signs were installed to give kids activities to do at the park's playground. Corresponding drawings were painted on the sidewalk. Games such as hopscotch and pick the shape were painted with stencils while the rest of the group poured concrete to plant the new signs in.

"It's really good for the public to see we're involved," said Kim Shaw, who works with Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab. Monday, she was painting ABCs on the sidewalk at the park. This was her first time participating in a Day of Action.

Sole and her family at DAC have participated in every Day of Action held by the United Way in Fairmont.

"We firmly believe that these donors and employees that were given the day to come out and volunteer, when they see the impact they're making it really sparks them to get more involved," Sole said. "If you can see where your money and effort and time are going, it gives you more of a vested interest in the United Way."