Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Volunteers spruce up city on United Way's Day of Action

By David Kirk
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kStUh_0abZST3y00

FAIRMONT — COVID-19 put a damper on many programs of the Tygart Valley United Way last summer, but this year, the nonprofit's volunteers are back with their Day of Action.

Groups from all branches of nonprofits and organizations joined together at Palatine Park Monday to disperse into the community and volunteer to help places that need it.

The Day of Action is an international event, with United Way agencies across the country participating to do good in their communities. In the five counties the Tygart Valley United Way covers, 200 volunteers came out to work for the day. In Fairmont, there were over 100 volunteers hitting the streets.

"It's a really great way to bring the community together and get good work done in the communities," said Emily Swain, director of community outreach at United Way.

The volunteers for the Fairmont area met at the stage at Palatine Park to register and grab a slice a pizza before being assigned to their work destination.

In the five counties, there were 28 projects completed. For the Fairmont area, groups put up new signs at Windmill Park, cleaned up the outside of Scott Place, cleared the trails at On Eagles' Wings, helped paint and clean the Child Advocacy Center and helped clean areas at the Disability Action Center that were damaged in the flooding that occurred last week.

Julie Sole, the executive director for the DAC, said she is grateful for all those who came to help clean up their building, especially since there is rain in this week's forecast as well.

"It's very timely that these folks can be here for the Day of Action," Sole said. "We know that everything won't get done today, but having this group here will certainly put a dent in some of the things we need to do."

Volunteers, including members of Sole's family, were in the DAC tearing our damaged drywall, vacuuming damp carpets, and cleaning debris away from the nearby storm drain.

"We can't do it alone, and we appreciate all the help," Sole said.

At Windmill Park, new signs were installed to give kids activities to do at the park's playground. Corresponding drawings were painted on the sidewalk. Games such as hopscotch and pick the shape were painted with stencils while the rest of the group poured concrete to plant the new signs in.

"It's really good for the public to see we're involved," said Kim Shaw, who works with Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab. Monday, she was painting ABCs on the sidewalk at the park. This was her first time participating in a Day of Action.

Sole and her family at DAC have participated in every Day of Action held by the United Way in Fairmont.

"We firmly believe that these donors and employees that were given the day to come out and volunteer, when they see the impact they're making it really sparks them to get more involved," Sole said. "If you can see where your money and effort and time are going, it gives you more of a vested interest in the United Way."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
96
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Spruce#Charity#Scott Place#The Child Advocacy Center#Dac#Fairmont Healthcare#Rehab#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy