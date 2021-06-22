Will You Help Cali Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cali! Cali is a gorgeous 10 year old tabico cat. Cali is looking for an adult-only home where she can be the queen of the castle – no other pets, please! Cali, like many calicos, blends the worlds of sweet and spicy. Her previous owner reported that she could be somewhat independent but that she also enjoyed spending the mornings in bed with you. During her time at the shelter, Cali offers a cute tiny meow for pets and attention – but she’ll tell you when she’s had enough and wants to be on her own. Cali would do wonderfully with an owner who can keep a close eye on her body language and notice when she’s feeling edgy! Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to adopt this golden girl, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!