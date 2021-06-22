Cancel
Saranac Lake, NY

Burial notice: Robert John McIntyre

By Editorials
Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 17 days ago

Interment services have been set for Robert John McIntyre, age 85, of Burlington, North Carolina, who died on Friday March 5, 2021, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at St. Bernard’s Church in Saranac Lake with the Rev. Kevin McEwon officiating. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in AuSable Forks in the family lot. A reception to celebrate Robert’s life will be held at approximately 3 p.m. at the Elks Club in Saranac Lake.

