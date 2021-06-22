Cancel
Chinese yuan strengthens last week

 16 days ago

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, gained 0.51 points to 98.19 on June 18, according to the CFETS.

