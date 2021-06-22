Robert L. Ferrigno HAMDEN, Conn. — Robert Louis Ferrigno, 81, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Hamden, Connecticut, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, with his loving daughter and son-in-law by his side. Robert was born in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 21, 1940, son of Louis Antony and Anna Manzi Ferrigno. Robert was a fiercely loyal family man and friend. He made friends wherever he went. He loved spending Sunday afternoons riding his motorcycle with fun-loving friends and later spending early evenings in Florida at the dog park with a new group of friends. He loved his time with family and his greatest pride was his three grandchildren. Robert is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ferrigno and son-in-law Paul Brown of Newport, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Timothy Robert Brown, Zachary James Brown and Grace Brown; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Phylis Ferrigno Lonetti; and his favorite uncle, Anthony Manzi. Calling hours will be held at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday, June 25, 2021, 5-7 p.m. Burial will be held in Beaverdale Cemetery, Hamden, Connecticut, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. Memorial donations may be made to Rolling Thunder Charities Inc. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Woodlawn Care Center, Newport, New Hampshire; and the doctors and nurses at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and to his caring neighbors, Chris and Jean Fitton; and his many friends. He will be missed by all.