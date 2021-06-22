Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamden, CT

Robert L. Ferrigno

The Eagle Times
 17 days ago

Robert L. Ferrigno HAMDEN, Conn. — Robert Louis Ferrigno, 81, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Hamden, Connecticut, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, with his loving daughter and son-in-law by his side. Robert was born in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 21, 1940, son of Louis Antony and Anna Manzi Ferrigno. Robert was a fiercely loyal family man and friend. He made friends wherever he went. He loved spending Sunday afternoons riding his motorcycle with fun-loving friends and later spending early evenings in Florida at the dog park with a new group of friends. He loved his time with family and his greatest pride was his three grandchildren. Robert is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ferrigno and son-in-law Paul Brown of Newport, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Timothy Robert Brown, Zachary James Brown and Grace Brown; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Phylis Ferrigno Lonetti; and his favorite uncle, Anthony Manzi. Calling hours will be held at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday, June 25, 2021, 5-7 p.m. Burial will be held in Beaverdale Cemetery, Hamden, Connecticut, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. Memorial donations may be made to Rolling Thunder Charities Inc. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Woodlawn Care Center, Newport, New Hampshire; and the doctors and nurses at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and to his caring neighbors, Chris and Jean Fitton; and his many friends. He will be missed by all.

www.eagletimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, NH
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Florida State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
City
Lebanon, CT
Newport, NH
Obituaries
City
Hamden, CT
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brown
Person
James Brown
Person
Zachary James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Woodlawn Care Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy