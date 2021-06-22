Equity indices upbeat as auto, PSB stocks gain

EBay’s stock (NASDAQ: EBAY) has seen a rise of 40% since the end of 2020 and as per Trefis’ valuation is now in line with its near term potential. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose by 16% since the end of 2020. Despite the coronavirus crisis, eBay saw its revenue and earnings rise in 2020 as there was an increasing shift toward online marketplaces compared to traditional brick and mortar stores. In FY 2020 the company registered a revenue growth of 19% y-o-y while earnings from continuing operations grew to $3.58 for the year compared to $1.79 in the previous year. The momentum continued in Q1 2021 as the company recorded revenue of $3.0 billion, up 42% y-o-y while Gross Merchandise Volume was $27.5 billion, up 29% y-o-y. Further, annual active buyers grew by 7% y-o-y, to 187 million globally and annual active sellers grew by 8% y-o-y, to 20 million globally. We expect this momentum to continue for the year and think that the market has already priced in this growth. Our dashboard ’Buy or Sell eBay Stock’ has the underlying numbers.