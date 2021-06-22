Cancel
Equity indices upbeat as auto, PSB stocks gain

raleighnews.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended recovery during early hours on Tuesday as investors focussed on economic growth amid favourable cues from their global peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 451 points or 0.86 per cent at 53,025 while the Nifty...

www.raleighnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
