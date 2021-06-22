American Horror Stories Poster Returns to the Murder House
The upcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, debuts in just under a month and while there is still very little known about the weekly anthology series, FX on Hulu released a new poster for the series on Monday that is giving fans a major hint of what they might be able to expect -- and it looks like we might be headed back to where it all started. The new poster features a figure in the creepy "Rubber Man" suit looking across a red field at the infamous Murder House. What's interesting about the figure in the suit, however, is it appears to be a female form which could make for an interesting twist.comicbook.com