American Horror Stories Poster Returns to the Murder House

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, debuts in just under a month and while there is still very little known about the weekly anthology series, FX on Hulu released a new poster for the series on Monday that is giving fans a major hint of what they might be able to expect -- and it looks like we might be headed back to where it all started. The new poster features a figure in the creepy "Rubber Man" suit looking across a red field at the infamous Murder House. What's interesting about the figure in the suit, however, is it appears to be a female form which could make for an interesting twist.

comicbook.com
