We asked Paul Lukas, uniform guru and founder of Uni Watch, to give us his well-informed opinion. When Major League Baseball unveiled the home and road jerseys for July 13’s All-Star Game, fan reaction was near unanimous: awful. Rather than have the All-Stars play in their usual home or road uniforms, as has been the tradition in a sport in love with its past, the specially designed white (National League) and navy (American League) jerseys that would typically be worn during pregame warmups and the Home Run Derby now will show up in the actual game.