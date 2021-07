Officials are still attempting to contact the parents of 368 migrant children, according to court documents filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Thursday. This number reflects a 23-person drop from the 391 children whose parents were being sought out in May. The parents of 275 of these children are believed to have been deported out of the U.S. while the parents of another 80 children are believed to be in the U.S.