Incorrect Idiom Is Found Irksome

Is it just me, or does it seem like the local Facebook pages have just become a place where people go to complain about whatever they can get upset about these days. I was perusing through the feed over lunch and couldn't help but notice how many passive aggressive posts there were. You know, the kind where some Karen is talking directly to another person, but doing so anonymously and in a public forum. Like, what is the point of that? Has the average personal ego grown to such a proportion that we're no longer content being angry and upset in our own circle of friends that they now feel the need to enlist strangers into their fantasy fight?