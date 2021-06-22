Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Incorrect Idiom Is Found Irksome

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am in an all-volunteer animal rescue group that re-homes abandoned or surrendered dogs. In advertising our animals for adoption through social media, we often indicate that an animal can be given free rein of the house -- meaning they are housebroken and can be trusted not to chew or destroy things when left alone. (As an amateur horsewoman, I know that the term comes from giving a horse a loose rein to find its way in difficult footing, or to just go as it pleases.)

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idiom#Etiquette#Advertising#Birthday Party#Covid#Miss Manners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Pets
Related
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

My In-Laws' In-Laws Are Dictating My Vacation Wardrobe

DEAR MISS MANNERS: A few months ago, my husband and I, along with his parents, his sister and her husband, decided to go to a lake resort for a week this summer. Each couple paid for their accommodations separately. My husband's sister married into a very religious family with a...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Friend Worried About Man Expecting Baby

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Forgot to Turn Off the Sound of His Phone in Church

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who got criticized for interrupting a church sermon. The man's ringtone went off, causing distraction. A man was very embarrassed after his ringtone went off during a church sermon. The man's phone caused an unexpected interruption amongst the congregation. After prayers, the man got...
Hood County, TXHood County News

Lost or Found

My name is Ashleigh Mercado. I am a local dog trainer serving Hood County. I offer in home dog training as well as group classes. I would love to help you with your dog! Please call me at 817-964-4551. (817) 964-4551 More.
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: Truth found in Scriptures

We live in confusing times. The 20th century saw the modern worldview give way to the postmodern. A worldview in which all truth is relative. Sources often slant events to fit their agenda. One individual’s “truth” may not be the same as another’s. In fact, anyone who claims to know truth is suspect of attempting to control another. How can the Christian find and trust truth in a culture such as ours?
ComicsThe Day

Found Seaside cartoon insensitive

While I always enjoy your "SunDay Cartoon," I find the cartoon on Sunday June 27 a bit unsettling. It is titled "2021 - 2121?" with the caption, "Mr. First Selectman, what's new with Seaside?" The picture on the left depicts a normal head of the "First Selectman." The picture on the right depicts a skeleton skull of the "First Selectman." If I were a family member or friend of a missing resident, I would not be pleased with the image on the right to put it mildly. There had to be a better way to get the point across, whether or not the first selectman had prior knowledge of the building's condition. The picture in my opinion was totally insensitive to both the first selectman and the residents of Seaside.
Kidsstudybreaks.com

KGOY, Social Media and the Effect It Is Having on Today’s Trendy Teens

As generations go on, young people act older and older — a phenomenon known as ‘Kids Getting Older Younger.’ Today, influencers dictate this ongoing process. College students never thought they would begin a sentence with “back in my day,” but many now relate to this sentiment. They watch as young teenagers today wear crop tops and short skirts at the age they used to wear T-shirts and bootcut jeans. This phenomenon is called Kids Getting Older Younger, commonly abbreviated to KGOY. KGOY first gained traction in the early 2000s but takes a new meaning today due to social media. Creators and celebrities on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, aptly called influencers, inspire kids today to act and dress older (and cooler) than their predecessors did at their age.
InternetPosted by
Z94

Why Do People Complain About Stupid Stuff On Facebook?

Is it just me, or does it seem like the local Facebook pages have just become a place where people go to complain about whatever they can get upset about these days. I was perusing through the feed over lunch and couldn't help but notice how many passive aggressive posts there were. You know, the kind where some Karen is talking directly to another person, but doing so anonymously and in a public forum. Like, what is the point of that? Has the average personal ego grown to such a proportion that we're no longer content being angry and upset in our own circle of friends that they now feel the need to enlist strangers into their fantasy fight?
visitcorpuschristitx.org

404 - Not Found

The web page you are trying to view does not exist, possibly because the address of the page was changed or the page has been removed from the website. To find the information or resource you need, you can:. access the Visit Corpus Christi home page;. follow the links on...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
Entertainmenthawaiiarmyweekly.com

The Most Common Layouts To Arrange Images In Your Collage

There are several brilliant layouts that you can use to arrange images in your collage. Everyone who wishes to create a photo collage must choose a specific layout for that purpose. It is important as layouts can help you in enhancing your photo collage. It can make your photo collage better.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

QAnon has receded from social media -- but it’s just hiding

On the face of it, you might think that the QAnon conspiracy has largely disappeared from big social media sites. But that’s not quite the case. True, you’re much less likely to find popular QAnon catchphrases like “great awakening,” “the storm” or “trust the plan” on Facebook these days. Facebook and Twitter have removed tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to the baseless conspiracy theory, which depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.
Healtharcamax.com

Mind Vs. Body High: 4 Ways To Tell The Difference

Marijuana highs tend to appear in two ways: head highs and body highs. Here’s how to tell the difference. Weed use tends to produce two effects: body highs and head highs. While it’s very difficult to predict the type of high you’ll get when first trying a new strain or method of ingestion, it’s slightly easier to differentiate a head high from a body high. If you’ve been around weed for a while, you’ve likely experienced the two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy