Incorrect Idiom Is Found Irksome
DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am in an all-volunteer animal rescue group that re-homes abandoned or surrendered dogs. In advertising our animals for adoption through social media, we often indicate that an animal can be given free rein of the house -- meaning they are housebroken and can be trusted not to chew or destroy things when left alone. (As an amateur horsewoman, I know that the term comes from giving a horse a loose rein to find its way in difficult footing, or to just go as it pleases.)www.arcamax.com