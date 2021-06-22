Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

Dr. Roach: Vaccination clears way for reader to visit dad for his birthday

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach • I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumption is that if he were to get COVID-19, he would not survive. In addition, Michigan is in bad shape. Right now, it's among the worst in the country in cases per day. Is there evidence that people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus, that their immune systems fight it off but they could pass it along to someone else? — W.A.

