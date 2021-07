Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Feb. 28, 2007. Dear Carolyn: Last year, after nearly four years with my girlfriend, I called off our wedding and moved out. We tried to date afterward, but we couldn’t move on from our fundamental problems, and I made the decision to call it over. I’ve now been dating someone else for the past few months. I’m happy and enjoy her company, but she is not affectionate. I miss that affection and wonder if I didn’t give up too soon on my ex.