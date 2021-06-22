Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Pasoan & Olympic hopeful Brian Barraza qualifies for final in 3000m steeplechase

By Adrian Ochoa
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 17 days ago
KVIA
Brian Barraza, an Olympic track hopeful from El Paso.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stNOs_0abZQfdO00

EUGENE, Oregon - The Olympic dream for El Pasoan Brian Barraza is alive and well.

Monday, at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Barraza qualified for the final race in the 3000 meter steeplechase.

In the second heat of the competition, Barraza finished in 4th place with a time of 8:31.96.

The top five finishers in each heat automatically qualify for Friday's final.

Barraza graduated from Franklin High School in 2013, and then went on to join the track and field team at the University of Houston.

Barraza won't be the only one with ties to the Sun City headed to the final in event.

Anthony Rotich is a former member of the UTEP track and field team.

Since graduating from UTEP in 2015, Rotich, a native of Kenya, became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and the joined the U.S. Army Reserve.

In the first heat of the 3000 meter steeplechase, Rotich finished in 8th place, but still was able to qualify for the final because of a top finish time of 8:25.74.

The final race of the 3000 meter steeplechase will be Friday.

The post El Pasoan & Olympic hopeful Brian Barraza qualifies for final in 3000m steeplechase appeared first on KVIA .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Usa Track Field#Steeplechase#Race#Second Heat#El Pasoan Olympic#Franklin High School#The University Of Houston#Utep#The U S Army Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

EL PASO, Texas -- They are among the best the Sun City has to offer in the world of sports. The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony Wednesday night for its class of 2020, which had been delayed due to the pandemic. You can watch the entire ceremony in the video The post WATCH: El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy