ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One local firefighter went from answering the communities call for help to needing some help of his own. Trevor Zumwalt learned he had polycystic kidney disease when he was just 19-years-old. Now more than 15 years later, he’s found his transplant match right in his backyard. Trevor Zumwalt and Andrew Helser worked together more than a decade ago with the North Park Fire Department. Little did they know, that relationship would bind them together for possibly a lifetime. Trevor needed a kidney and Andrew is his perfect match.