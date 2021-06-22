PhD Dissertation Defense – Markéta Podebraska

Spending in the IT industry has increased drastically as a result of the need for new infrastructures -which in itself is triggered in large part by the lack of proper cybersecurity and propagation of cybercrime. Cybersecurity budgets are now expanding to include several solutions that have not cropped up before, so with the classical economics model of supply and demand in mind, since cybersecurity has become a disruptor and with cybercrime driving the demand for new defense technologies and products, it is required that organizational and government budgets are increased to accommodate the new world paradigm. According to information from the Federal Times this past March, the forecasts include that the U.S Department of Defense budget is going to remain quite flat. Spending on "information technology products and services should remain robust" however. The report also displayed the following findings; "Spend is expected to increase from $54.7 billion in FY 2020 to $55.7 billion in FY 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 0.9 percent. This is expected to lead to more demand for advanced technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems." Even though spending may be forecasted to be reduced or flattened in the United States, they have just recently instituted a new 'Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity' which might point to the fact that spending forecasts may change. This is especially true given that the worst cyber-attack in history took place last year (the SolarWinds and Orion case) which cracked government institutions and led to the accessing of confidential material as well as thousands of high-profile accounts.