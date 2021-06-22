Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

PhD Dissertation Defense – Markéta Podebraska

unl.edu
 16 days ago

High interannual variability of forage production in semi-arid grasslands leads to uncertainty when livestock producers make decisions. To inform. proactive drought decision making at the ranch level, Markéta developed a large scale model that estimates the amount of annual forage production using environmental and weather variables and the remote sensing-based Normalized Difference Vegetation Index as a proxy for grassland.

events.unl.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drought#Livestock#Remote Sensing#Productivity#Phd Dissertation Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

USDA makes changes to crop grazing policy

IARN — Farmers with crop insurance can now hay, graze, or chop cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100% of the prevented planting payment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the change on Tuesday, July 6. Before, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed, or chopped after November 1; otherwise, the prevented planting payment was reduced by 65%.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Company strengthens innovation pipeline for sustainable agriculture

BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has strengthened it activities in research and development for sustainable agricultural innovations to continue helping farmers to overcome environmental and economic challenges and meet consumers’ demand for more sustainability produced food. With solutions launching throughout the next decade, the pipeline supports the company’s goal...
WildlifeVSC NEWS

UF/IFAS study links fertility, nutrient loss in organic soils to archaeal microbes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — High nutrient loss in the Everglades Agricultural Area is not uncommon. University of Florida scientists now know why. In research conducted by assistant professor Willm Martens-Habbena and his team at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center in collaboration with a team at the Everglades Research and Education Center in Belle Glade, they demonstrate how high abundances of microbes known as ammonia-oxidizing archaea (AOA) is the source of a problem that’s lasted decades and has caused concern for farmers, surrounding communities and scientists alike.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used...
CancerNewswise

Technion Researchers Use Laser “Tweezers” to Study Structure and Dynamics of Chromatin

Newswise — Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell’s nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. The basic level of chromatin organization is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."
Jobsroadsbridges.com

FHWA technology grants to focus on equity, environment, economic opportunity

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) this week announced a funding opportunity for $60 million in grants to fund new technologies that improve transportation systems. The funding comes from the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program (ATCMTD), which has different focus areas each year. This year for the first time, the focus includes racial equity, environmental justice, and access to opportunity, FHWA says. The program can also support electric vehicle charging and other technologies that help reduce emissions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
AgricultureBeacon

New federal initiative to quantify climate benefits of CRP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts. This multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Soil Health Institute Announces Speakers for its Annual Meeting

The Soil Health Institute (SHI), the non-profit charged with safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils, announced today its lineup of agricultural leaders, scientists, and practitioners who will speak at its annual meeting, “Enriching Soil, Enhancing Life.”. The two-day virtual event on August 11 and 12, 2021 will...
Chemistrymiamioh.edu

Xin Wang receives NSF CAREER grant for photosynthesis redesign research

Xin Wang, assistant professor of microbiology, has been recognized as one of the top young faculty in his field by the National Science Foundation (NSF) with the award of a CAREER grant from the NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program. The NSF CAREER awards support early-career faculty who exemplify the...
Sciencenewfoodmagazine.com

Benchtop NMR analysis and the future

Kevin Nott from Oxford Instruments and Tim Lumb from ALS Global shared their expertise on the current and future use of time domain (TD) NMR and benchtop NMR spectroscopy for measuring food composition and authenticity. New Food was recently joined by Kevin Nott, Oxford Instruments, and Tim Lumb, ALS, for...
AgricultureLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Drone support helps expand agricultural research at Colorado State University

As drone-based remote sensing becomes more valuable to research, many universities have established special programs to facilitate their use. Colorado State University established its drone center in 2018. Flying a drone requires passing a pilot’s exam, and training opportunities were limited at that time. “It was about a six-month stand-up...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

High school students discover sustainable fashion

Big Red Summer Academic Camp participants create fabric designs using stencils. A recent summer camp at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln offered youth the opportunity to explore careers in the apparel industry and ways to create sustainable fashion. The Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design hosted seven high school students...
AstronomyCornell University

Professor engineers radar tools to monitor space weather

We are all too familiar with severe weather on Earth, but many of us aren’t aware of the severe weather in space – the varying conditions between the sun and the Earth, including solar wind, flares and particles. David Hysell, Ph.D. ’92, the Thomas R. Briggs Professor of Engineering in...
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

An Overview of Logistic Regression Analysis

Logistic regression is a statistical technique to find the association between the categorical dependent (response) variable and one or more categorical or continuous independent (explanatory) variable. We can define the regression model as,. G(probability of event)=β0+β1x1+β2x2+…+βkxk. We determine G using link function as following,. Y={1 ; β0+β1x1+ϵ>0. {0 ; else.
Collegesacs.org

Postdoctoral Position at Georgia Tech

Applications are invited for a postdoctoral researcher position in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The postdoc researcher will conduct research on a project funded by DOE ARPA-E on the characterization of and recovery of rare earth elements (REEs) in solid waste streams. This is a multi-institute and multi-investigator project, and the postdoc will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary research involving aspects of geoscience, chemistry, and environmental engineering. There are also opportunities for participation in other research projects.
Wildlifeunm.edu

Jocelyn Colella receives 2021 Popejoy Dissertation Prize for research on weasels

Recent University of New Mexico Ph.D. graduate Jocelyn Colella has been awarded the 2021 Popejoy Dissertation Prize for her work studying the genetic diversity of weasels. Her research, including the use of resources at the UNM Center for Advanced Research Computing to conduct analyses of genomic sequences, resulted in new insights into the evolutionary processes that shape boreal species diversity in response to Earth’s glacial-interglacial cycles.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Growth Trends in IT Defense Spending

Spending in the IT industry has increased drastically as a result of the need for new infrastructures -which in itself is triggered in large part by the lack of proper cybersecurity and propagation of cybercrime. Cybersecurity budgets are now expanding to include several solutions that have not cropped up before, so with the classical economics model of supply and demand in mind, since cybersecurity has become a disruptor and with cybercrime driving the demand for new defense technologies and products, it is required that organizational and government budgets are increased to accommodate the new world paradigm. According to information from the Federal Times this past March, the forecasts include that the U.S Department of Defense budget is going to remain quite flat. Spending on "information technology products and services should remain robust" however. The report also displayed the following findings; "Spend is expected to increase from $54.7 billion in FY 2020 to $55.7 billion in FY 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 0.9 percent. This is expected to lead to more demand for advanced technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems." Even though spending may be forecasted to be reduced or flattened in the United States, they have just recently instituted a new 'Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity' which might point to the fact that spending forecasts may change. This is especially true given that the worst cyber-attack in history took place last year (the SolarWinds and Orion case) which cracked government institutions and led to the accessing of confidential material as well as thousands of high-profile accounts.
Santa Barbara, CAfielding.edu

PhD in Psychology

A conventional doctoral program delivered in an unconventional way. Fielding’s doctoral program in Psychology unique distributed learning model blends the best of in-person learning opportunities with digital formats. The program allows students to become experts in psychology. Students will gain expertise by conducting psychology research at the doctoral level, learning the breadth of psychological knowledge, and concentrating on a specific area within psychology (e.g., teaching psychology). Graduates will be well-suited for faculty positions in college and university psychology departments and in other settings involving teaching and researching psychology. Graduates who are already clinicians can also apply their doctoral-level thinking and knowledge to improve their clinical practices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy