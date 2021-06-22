No virus farewell just yet

It is good to be able to meet people in person again, to go many places without a mask, to feel more relaxed after receiving a COVID vaccination. However, it is disappointing that the lessons of lockdowns have not been learned. Now, instead of prioritizing our health care systems, our educational systems, the problems of homelessness or of conserving energy and consumption, we want to “get back to normal.” The evidence is clear: Health care systems are exhausted, funding for schools and students will struggle even more than usual, many more people are homeless or can’t pay their rent, energy consumption this year will be the second highest in history, inequities of wealth increase and the GNP is thought to soar to new heights.