No virus farewell just yet

Alpena News
 16 days ago

There, there. That wasn’t so bad after all, was it?. So, 470-plus days into this gawd-awful COVID-19 thing, the governor has declared that, as of June 22, all of those restrictive restrictions she slapped on most of the state’s population have gone poof. No more news conferences with the governor...

