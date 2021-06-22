Cancel
Video Games

‘Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine’

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Rick and Morty is officially back, now is a great time to dive into the world of bonus content. “Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine” is a 17-minute short that throws your favorite grandfather-grandson duo into the middle of a 16-bit video game. Created by animator Paul Robertson, this short on HBO Max and YouTube is just as much fun as you’re imagining it is as it battles through talking cats, Mr. Meeseeks, and Noob-Noob, Load it on one of your breaks and start wishing this was a real video game.

decider.com
