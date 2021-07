CINCINNATI — Expecting Nico Hoerner’s return from the injured list to fix the Chicago Cubs offense is unrealistic. That’s too much pressure to put on one player, let alone the 24-year-old second baseman with 90 games of big-league experience. The lineup missed the contact-hitting Hoerner since he went on the IL in late May with a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game back Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.