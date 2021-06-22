Mary Kay unit earns Chevy Traverse

A celebration was held Friday at Cliff Anschuetz Chevrolet in Alpena, as a Northeast Michigan Mary Kay unit earned a Chevy Traverse for exceeding sales goals, even during a pandemic. Above, Bruce Anschuetz, left, claps after handing Mary Kay Senior Sales Director Charmaine Lipscomb the keys to the SUV. She will be the one driving the vehicle for the next two years, with no car payments. Then, she said, they will qualify for another car. Pictured next to Lipscomb, from left, are Team Leader Sherryl Kelly, Future Sales Director Theresa Niles, Independent Beauty Consultants Bernie Klimaszewski, Diana Amlotte, and Cassie Dubie, and Lipscomb’s mother Anett Deadman.