TMZ Investigates UFOs: The Pentagon Proof Comes to Fox Next Week
The Pentagon report on UFOs will be game-changing. For the first time ever, there will be an official statement regarding the U.S. Government's stance on the mysterious objects seen in U.S. airspace. As the U.S. government prepares to release the declassified report later this month, TMZ talks to the driving forces who made this officially sanctioned intelligence a reality. The all-new one-hour special TMZ Investigates UFOs: The Pentagon Proof airs Tuesday, June 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.movieweb.com