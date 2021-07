UScellular has named Matt Cook retail sales manager of the West Plains store. In this role, Cook is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Cook has been in the wireless industry for a year and a half, most recently serving as retail wireless consultant at UScellular’s Town and Country location in Springfield, Mo. “At UScellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Joe Cabrera, director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in Missouri and Kansas. “I am excited for Matt to lead our West Plains store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”