Thursday Banquet to feature sausage sandwiches

The Drive thru 4th Thursday Banquet in Salem will be held at the Salem Memorial Building from 5 p.m. or until food is gone and no later than 7 p.m. One meal will be provided per occupant of each vehicle. The sponsor is Paradise Church. Thursday’s menu features sweet Italian sausage sandwiches, parsley potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, fresh veggies and fruit, and dessert. Line up behind the Memorial Building (please do not block East Pershing and no parking in Library lot). For information call Patty Colian at 330-831-2169.