Less than two months after the town council lifted the ban on overnight parking, Union Street could become the first road to have a reconstituted prohibition. The councilors during a special meeting last Thursday scheduled a public hearing for July 16 to consider whether overnight parking should be seasonally prohibited on Union. A petition with at least 51 percent of residents on the street triggered the request. If the councilors approve the proposed prohibition during the public hearing, overnight parking would be banned for vehicles without a sticker between 1-6 a.m. from May through October.