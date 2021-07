It didn’t take long for Kevin Durant to make an impact on Team USA. The team, absent Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday conducted their second day of camp out in Las Vegas with an initial goal of developing familiarity among the players, essence, coming together as a team. While the roster is different from past Olympics in terms of experience, Durant is the most decorated player on the roster with three international gold medals — from the 2012 and the 2016 Olympic Games along with a 2010 FIBA World Championship gold. KD has his long list of prestigious NBA accolades, including MVP, two-time Finals MVP and four-time scoring champ.