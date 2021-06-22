Cancel
Columbiana County, OH

Humtown Products receives award

Salem News Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA) Annual Meeting held in Walnut Creek, Humtown Products of Columbiana County was presented with the Small Manufacturer Excellence Award. Humtown was nominated for the Award by the Columbiana County Port Authority. Humtown has become a leader in the 3D printing industry, with manufacturing facilities in Columbiana and Leetonia. EODA is a nonpartisan organization that promotes the Economic Development of a sixteen-county region. Pictured (from left) are: Matt Abbott, President of EODA, Mark Lamoncha, President of Humtown Products, Penny Traina, Executive Director of the Columbiana County Port Authority, Bobby Ritchie, Private Sector Group Specialist of the Columbiana County Port Authority, and Todd Shelton, Director, Regional Public Affairs for the National Association of Manufacturers. (Submitted photo)

www.salemnews.net
