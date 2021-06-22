Cancel
Ohio State

Preserving Ohio’s treasured places

Salem News Online
 17 days ago

Last month, Preservation Ohio released its list of the sites to be added to the state’s most endangered historic locations. Included on the list were the Price House in Jackson, the Keyser-Swain House in Cuyahoga Falls, the Henry County Cultural Center in Napoleon, the Historic Ford Building in Middleport, the CSX/CH&D Depot in Hamilton, Hessler Road Historic District in Cleveland, Hudson High School in Hudson, Loveland Predestinarian Church in Loveland, Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum in Shelby, Macedonia Church in Macedonia and the Nativity Church and School in Cleveland.

