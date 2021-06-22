Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Impact of Clonal Hematopoiesis in Ischemic and Nonischemic Heart Failure

By Michael J. Rauh, MD, PHD
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Normal hematopoiesis is polyclonal, with circulating blood cells arising from a pool of approximately 50,000 to 200,000 hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow.[1] However, HSCs commonly acquire mutations with age, some of which are advantageous, particularly when they occur in the epigenetic regulator genes, DNMT3A and TET2. Expansion of mutant HSCs and their progeny in blood can be detected in at least 15% to 20% of older adults by conventional massively parallel sequencing (MPS). This phenomenon is called clonal hematopoiesis (CH) or, specifically, clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP), when the variant allele frequency (VAF) in blood reaches at least 0.02 (i.e., 2% of alleles or 4% affected blood cells, because CHIP mutations are usually heterozygous).[2] CHIP is a pre-malignant state, with normal blood cell counts or only subtle changes, associated with an overall risk of transformation to hematologic malignancy of approximately 0.5% to 1% per year.

