Janice Harper
Mrs. Janice Terry Harper, 66, of Pfafftown, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home. She was born July 3, 1954 to John Terry and Lucy Allustiarti Terry. Mrs. Harper was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. She was very involved in her Parish in Wisconsin, where she volunteered in the church office. Janice also volunteered with The Soup Kitchen and Nursing Homes as well. She was the former News Producer for ABC in Houston and Los Angeles. Also she was a Producer in the Public Affairs Office for NASA TV where she was a co-creator and producer of “That NASA Show”.www.leadertelegram.com