OPS board unanimously approves raise for Superintendent Cheryl Logan
The Omaha school board voted 9-0 on Monday to approve a 4.63% salary increase for Superintendent Cheryl Logan. Board members extended her employment contract to June 30, 2024. “Dr. Logan’s vision, leadership and sincere care for our students, staff and families allowed our district to be among the first large, urban districts in the country to resume in-person learning during a most difficult year,” board President Shavonna Holman said in a release. “We are excited to continue our collective work, guided by the Omaha Public Schools Strategic Plan of Action.”omaha.com