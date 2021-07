You know what the problem with the 2021 Orioles is? Losing is easy and winning is really hard. #Analysis. Don’t look at the final score of this one and conclude it was a romp. No, this was a slog from beginning to end. Starter Tom Eshelman walked a tightrope all game before blowing a one-run lead in the fourth. A frazzled Cole Sulser, Hunter Harvey and Tanner Scott walked six Astros in three excruciating innings to blow a two-run lead in the seventh. Tyler Wells had to save everybody’s asses by striking out two with the bases loaded. Then, with a 9-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, Paul Fry and Adam Plutko almost blew it again.