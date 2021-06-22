Stanley Nelson

Stanley C. Nelson, 85, of Osseo, died Friday June 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Stanley was born May 8, 1936, in Osseo. He was raised in the Kings Valley area of rural Osseo, and graduated from Lincoln Hills High School in 1954. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. and served most of his 2 year term in Germany. After his honorable discharge Stan returned to Osseo and was united in marriage to Dorothy Balliett of Augusta on March 26, 1940. Stan and Dorothy had lived in their present home in Osseo since 1965 .