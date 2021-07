In most households, the kitchen is the center of many activities. People gather there, prepare meals, discuss different matters over lunch, and many more. However, renovating the kitchen is not one of the easiest tasks. From appliances to cabinets to layout, everything requires careful consideration. And it can cost. It can cost a lot. You can typically pay a couple of thousand for some minor improvements. But, for a major remodeling project, it can go up to over six digits.