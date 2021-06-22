Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Appeals court blocks ruling overturning California's assault weapons ban

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued a stay of Judge Roger T. Benitez's decision to overturn California's ban on assault weapons. On June 4, Benitez declared that the state's 30-year ban on assault weapons was unconstitutional and "has had no effect" on stopping mass shootings. He also compared the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to a Swiss Army knife, calling it "good for both home and battle." His decision was quickly condemned by state officials, victims of gun violence, and gun control advocates. Benitez, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, gave the state 30 days to appeal.

theweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Weapons#Appeals Court#Appellate Court#Gun Control#Swiss Army#The 9th Circuit#The Supreme Court#The Los Angeles Times#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
InternetPosted by
The Week

Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases

Facebook may not be celebrating a federal judge's dismissal of two anti-trust cases just yet, The New Yorker reports. Per The New Yorker, Judge James Boasberg's ruling suggested that the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 48 state attorneys general didn't have much weight behind their accusations that Facebook violated antitrust laws because they "failed to define the market that Facebook operates in" and waited too long to act, respectively. But Boasberg didn't imply that the matter was settled.

Comments / 71

Community Policy