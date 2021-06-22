Trapper Schoepp’s “Little Drop Of Medicine” video breaks the mold
When we last caught up with Trapper Schoepp, the tireless Milwaukee singer-songwriter had just released an outstanding music video for "River Called Disaster," the first single from his latest album (May Day). Since that early spring article about a fiery and water-logged music video that features a burning piano, Schoepp released May Day out into the world, played a handful of Midwestern shows, and announced more performances—including an opening slot for Wilco at Summerfest—in what looks to be a busy summer and fall for a musician who spent most of 2020 at home.