Trapper Schoepp’s “Little Drop Of Medicine” video breaks the mold

By Tyler Maas
milwaukeerecord.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we last caught up with Trapper Schoepp, the tireless Milwaukee singer-songwriter had just released an outstanding music video for “River Called Disaster,” the first single from his latest album (May Day). Since that early spring article about a fiery and water-logged music video that features a burning piano, Schoepp released May Day out into the world, played a handful of Midwestern shows, and announced more performances—including an opening slot for Wilco at Summerfest—in what looks to be a busy summer and fall for a musician who spent most of 2020 at home.

