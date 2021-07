2020-2021, a school year like no other. Plexiglass and masks put literal barriers between us all, making it harder than ever to connect. We had stickers on the benches in the cafeteria to remind kids not to get too close. Only half the kids could go to recess at a time. We had to re-think everything, but somehow, we got it done. We kept our distance and learned that some connection was better than none.