Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neshoba County, MS

Willis, Sanders helped Neshoba Central to another title in fast-pitch

By Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixyEz_0abZLS0C00
Neshoba Central starter Elleigh Willis delivers a pitch during the Lady Rockets’ regular-season game at West Lauderdale this past season. Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star, file

Neshoba Central entered the 2021 fast-pitch softball season with the same expectations as usual, continuing the streak of state championships.

However, the team was two years removed from ace pitcher Aspen Wesley, who currently plays for Mississippi State, and one year removed from head coach Trae Embry, who left to take over the softball program at Holmes Community College followed the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Behind the leadership of starting pitcher Elleigh Willis and head coach Zach Sanders, the Lady Rockets finished with a perfect 32-0 record and won their eighth-consecutive MHSAA Class 5A state championship, and Willis was named the Premier Preps softball Player of the Year, while Sanders was selected as Coach of the Year.

“It’s a great recognition,” Willis said of the accolade. “It showcases our hard work and the hours and time we put in as a team. Because of my teammates I was able to relax and enjoy every moment of the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSOTF_0abZLS0C00

Sanders said the players deserve the credit for being able to continue the championship tradition at Neshoba Central.

“I think it shows what type of program we have with the players and assistant coaches,” Sanders said. “It takes all of us working together for me to accomplish what I have.”

He also wasn’t surprised that his senior pitcher was named Player of the Year, as Willis pitched to a 1.56 ERA and struck out 121 batters in 130 innings of work and also hit .548 with a .612 on-base percentage and .774 slugging percentage while driving in 38 runs.

“It shows the type of competitor she is,” Sanders said. “Looking at her career stats, she’s never lost a (junior varsity) game or high school game pitching in her career. That alone with the improvements she’s made in hitting over the last year, it’s well-deserved.”

Willis said Sanders had a lot of pressure taking over after Embry’s successful run at Neshoba Central, but he was able to put that all aside and just focus on coaching his players.

“He deserves (Coach of the Year) for sure,” Willis said. “We all understood what he expected of us. He took on the pressure just like we did, and he didn’t let it get to us. He was able to keep us focused on our goals.”

Pressure is no stranger to Willis, who had the tall task of replacing Wesley. She didn’t disappoint, and Willis said she was grateful to play such a big part in Neshoba Central winning another state title.

“With Aspen, we were expected to win every year because she’s so awesome,” Willis said. “This year was a bit different with it being Coach Sanders’ first year as our head coach and my only year to lead the rotation for an entire season. I didn’t show the pressure around anyone, but it was definitely there, and I wanted my teammates to be calm and focused.”

If she did feel pressure, Sanders said it wasn’t apparent during games.

“I think it goes back to the kind of competitor she’s been throughout her career,” Sanders said. “A get to see a lot of the parents’ posts on social media, and there are pictures of her and (third baseman) Tenly (Grisham) together when they were small. They’ve been expected to win, win, win their whole life that it feels comfortable to them. She never showed any pressure, but you had to know it was there.”

Now that her high school career is over, Willis will be rejoining Embry at Holmes, and she said she couldn’t be more grateful to have gone out a state champion after the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19.

“I was just very grateful I had a team that could back me up,” Willis said. “There are some very talented players on our team, and it means a lot to win a state championship my senior year.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
69
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
County
Neshoba County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Neshoba Central#Holmes Community College#Covid#Mhsaa#Premier Preps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 1

Community Policy