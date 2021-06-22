Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Community Mourns Loss Of Teen Killed 3 Weeks After Graduation

By Trish Williford
wccbcharlotte.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury community is remembering the life of a teenager killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. 18-year-old Caleb Jarvis was a football and track star before graduating from East Rowan High School in May. Saturday, police say Jarvis was riding his motorcycle along Jake Alexander near Julian Road when he collided with a car. Jarvis was thrown from the motorcycle and died. Friends say he was wearing his helmet. They say Jarvis had big plans following graduation. He wanted to become a personal fitness trainer.

City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
