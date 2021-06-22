Baptist Health Paducah to offer Safe Sitter classes
Baptist Health Paducah is offering Safe Sitter babysitting classes for boys and girls, grades sixth through eighth, next month. The class includes safety skills to prevent unsafe situations, childcare skills with tips to manage behavioral issues, and life and business skills, such as how to discuss fees and how to greet employers. Registered nurses, who are Certified Safe Sitter instructors, will teach the class with fun games and role playing exercises.