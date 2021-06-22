Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Baptist Health Paducah to offer Safe Sitter classes

By SUN STAFF
Paducah Sun
 16 days ago

Baptist Health Paducah is offering Safe Sitter babysitting classes for boys and girls, grades sixth through eighth, next month. The class includes safety skills to prevent unsafe situations, childcare skills with tips to manage behavioral issues, and life and business skills, such as how to discuss fees and how to greet employers. Registered nurses, who are Certified Safe Sitter instructors, will teach the class with fun games and role playing exercises.

www.paducahsun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhonda#Baptist Health Paducah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy