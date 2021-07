It seems trivial to boast about the PC experience when it comes to gaming. It has, through years of ironic and unironic memes and repetitious social media comments, cemented its place as the de facto home for the enthusiast out there. In recent years, Microsoft, parent of both Xbox and Windows (the operating systems of most PCs use), has slowly been combining the two into a single ecosystem, especially since the launch of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Now though, following Microsoft’s official unveiling of Windows 11, the company has said that the relationship will be stronger than ever, as they seek to consolidate the PC gaming market and leave petty console rivalry behind.