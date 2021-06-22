Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near San Leon to near Bayou Vista to Lake Jackson. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eastern Pasadena, League City, southeastern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, La Porte, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, northwestern Freeport, Seabrook, Clute, Hitchcock, West Columbia, Beach City, Kemah and Nassau Bay.

alerts.weather.gov
