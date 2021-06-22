Making it ‘look easy’

CANBY — The Van’s RV-8 buzzed above Myers Field Airport with as a line of spectators gawked at the aerobatic machine in a sky full of clouds. “He’s going to stop the aircraft from flying, have it twirl and come down like a dead leaf straight out of the sky,” explained announcer Aaron McCartan. “I assure you he did not shut the engine off. Just got it idle. And here comes the spin. Straight down, two-and-half-times spin straight down — going to set up a loop.”